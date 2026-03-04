2026 Orcas Artist Studio Tour applications are now open

Submitted by the Orcas Artist Studio Tour.

Registration is now open for the 2026 Orcas Artist Studio Tour! The tour will take place on Aug. 7, 8 and 9.

Now in its 15th year, the Orcas Artist Studio Tour strives to help support the vast creative talent of local artists. The tour gives visitors and neighbors the opportunity to get a unique and personal experience, as well as an opportunity to purchase original art directly from the artist.

In 2025, the tour featured over 40 local artists, showing their work in studios from Deer Harbor to Doe Bay.

Applications are open to all Orcas Island artists. We have an emerging artist scholarship program as well as studio sharing to help ensure all artists can participate.

To apply or learn more, please visit https://www.orcasartiststudiotour.com and fill out an application form by April 3.