Farm transfer 101 webinar supports the future of farming in the San Juan Islands

The San Juan Islands Agricultural Guild and WSU San Juan County Extension invite farmers, landowners and community members to attend Farm Transfer 101: Planning for the Future of Your Farm in the San Juan Islands, a 1.5-hour introductory webinar focused on farm succession and transition planning.

The webinar will be held on Tuesday, May 26, from noon to 1:30 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in the future of farmland in the San Juan Islands. Participants can register at https://forms.gle/tutsrYBVkK5eAj9H6.

As farmland access and affordability continue to shape the future of agriculture in the islands, many farmers and landowners are asking: What happens next for my farm? This webinar offers a practical starting point for navigating the transfer of land, farm businesses and knowledge — whether within a family or to a new generation of farmers.

Participants will gain an overview of the farm transfer process, including how to get started, common challenges and strategies for aligning decisions with long-term goals and values. The session will also highlight resources available across Washington state, including technical assistance, financing tools and facilitation support to help guide lasting agreements.

The webinar will be led by Elizabeth Bragg, land transfer specialist with American Farmland Trust in the Pacific Northwest. Bragg has supported more than 50 farmers, ranchers and landowners in navigating succession and transition planning. She also brings firsthand experience as a farmer and worker-owner at Long Hearing Farm, where she is actively engaged in a multiyear farm transition process.

“This session is about helping people take that first step,” said Bragg. “Farm transfer can feel overwhelming, but with the right tools and support, it becomes a process that reflects your values and supports the long-term future of the land and your community.”

This webinar is the first in a series to be offered throughout the year, exploring farm transfer and succession in greater depth, and is designed for farm owners considering succession, farmers navigating a transition, beginning farmers seeking land access and those involved in decision-making.

For more info, contact Rebecca Moore at rebecca.moore1@wsu.edu.