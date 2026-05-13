Call to artists: Community show ‘Capturing the Moment’

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

The Visual Arts Committee of Orcas Center announces a new community show — “Capturing the Moment” — to open on May 29. For this show, the VAC welcomes art that depicts a special moment or fleeting event (e.g., a whale breaching, a lightning strike, a child laughing, friends having coffee together). This is a broad theme for art in all media. Community shows are open to all island artists, beginning and experienced alike. The purpose is to showcase island art and celebrate our creative neighbors. To participate, please bring up to three works of art (ready to be displayed or hung) to the Orcas Center on Installation Day (Wednesday, May 27, 10 a.m. to noon). All placement and hanging of the art will be done by the VAC. To learn more about exhibiting your art, commission structures and upcoming shows, visit www.OrcasCenter.org/VAC.

The opening for “Capturing the Moment” will be on Friday, May 29, 5:30-7 p.m. Note that a show featuring the art of Victoria Smith — “Sculpted Light and Painted Memories” — will open on the same night. Everyone is invited to the openings to enjoy great art, live entertainment and complimentary refreshments.

“Capturing the Moment” will be on display from May 29 to June 23.