Orcas talks money: Free ‘Spending & Savings’ workshop

Submitted by the Orcas Community Resource Center.

Financial anxiety is a common reality for many, but a clear plan can turn that anxiety into confidence. On March 3 at 5:30 p.m., the Orcas Community Resource Center will host a supportive, free, confidential workshop titled “Spending & Savings” at the Orcas Island Library.

For everyone from total beginners to those looking to refine their budget, this session offers a judgment-free environment to discuss money management. Instructors will guide attendees through the fundamentals of tracking income and expenses, with a focus on practical strategies to increase income and decrease daily costs.

“If the idea of a budget fills you with dread, you are not alone,” says Nick Johns, financial literacy project coordinator. “We have designed this workshop to be sensitive to individual comfort levels. Our goal is for every participant to walk away with a personalized plan and the peace of mind that comes with understanding their own finances.”

Workshop topics include:

• Tracking income and expenses for budgeting.

• Step-by-step guide to build an example budget.

• Why saving is important and where to save your money.

• Emergency funds and other examples of savings goals.

• Compound interest and the power of savings in the long term.

• Methods for setting goals and sticking to them.

Participants will leave with a concrete understanding of why saving is vital and exactly where to put their money to make it work for them.

For more information, contact info@orcascrc.org or 360-376-3184.