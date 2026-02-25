Have ideas to improve building codes and permitting? Join the County’s Building Advisory Council

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County is seeking volunteers to serve on the Building Advisory Council — a group that assists the County Council and the Department of Community Development with the orderly implementation of current and future code changes, as well as educating and engaging the public on the construction and permitting processes.

Are you interested in participating in local government and sharing your skills? See if the Building Advisory Council is right for you! Apply on the County website: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/2287/Boards-and-Committee-Application.

About the Building Advisory Council

The Council is comprised of nine members with representation from the following categories: General or Specialty Contractors, Resident Owner/Builder, Building Supply Establishment, WA Licensed Engineer/Architect, Fire Professional and someone from an Affordable Housing Organization.

Overseen by the DCD Director and Councilmember Justin Paulsen, this Council has the opportunity to collaborate with County leadership to improve and refine the building process in San Juan County.

Learn more about the Building Advisory Council here: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/507/Building-Advisory-Council.

Application questions? Contact Sally Rogers, Council clerk, at 360-370-7472 or sallyr@sanjuancountywa.gov.