Missing Person alert canceled

Madeline Marinkovich, a 28-year-old Friday Harbor woman, has been charged with Custodial Interference in the first degree, a Class C Felony. She was reported missing with her son on Feb. 17 and located in California the evening of Feb. 19, with her four-year-old son. Her son was returned to his father. She will be returning to Friday Harbor to face the charges in San Juan County.

Case Details

According to court documents, the child’s father, Bradley J. Easterling, reported that his son had been kidnapped by the child’s mother, Marinkovich. According to the court-ordered parenting plan, Marinkovich does not have custody of the child, but is allowed two short visits per week.

During the last visit the child had with Marinkovich, Easterling was told that Marinkovich was seen on a Kenmore Air flight to Seattle with the son, and that they had taken an Uber to King’s St. train station. It was suspected she was going to California. It was also noted that she carried four pieces of luggage, a gray Rubbermaid tote and other belongings.

According to court documents, evidence appears to indicate “that Madeline intended to take [the child] with the intent to deny access to Bradley permanently, or for a protracted period of time, that her mental state poses a substantial risk of death or serious harm to [the child].”

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Marinkovich’s arrest, the Seattle Police Department was contacted and a Missing Persons alert was issued nationwide. The evening of Feb. 19, the two were located, and the alert was canceled. A hearing was scheduled for Monday, Feb. 23, according to San Juan County Sheriff Eric Peter, although she is not expected to return to the island until midweek.