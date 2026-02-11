Orcas Island Community Foundation announces open application period for spring GiveOrcas grants

Submitted by the Orcas Island Community Foundation.

Calling all Orcas Island nonprofits! Applications for 2026 Spring GiveOrcas grants are now being accepted.

The Orcas Island Community Foundation is inviting all Orcas Island nonprofit organizations to submit grant proposals Feb. 4-26. The application is open to 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) organizations, government agencies, schools and public service organizations. Applications, qualifications checklist, and campaign policies can be found on the OICF website at www.oicf.us.

GiveOrcas campaigns help build awareness of local organizations and raise funds to bolster the programs that make Orcas a stronger and truly thriving community. OICF is proud to provide this platform for nonprofits to build upon plans and gain the resources essential to addressing the island’s most pressing needs.

The success of the campaigns is achieved through a collaborative relationship between OICF, island nonprofits and the community that unites to lift up these important projects. GiveOrcas is a true islandwide effort and an opportunity for every islander to engage in supporting their local community.

The deadline to complete the application and submit the required documents is 5 p.m. on Feb. 26. The 2026 spring campaign will run from May 12-21. Questions can be directed to Grants Manager Lynn White at lynn@oicf.us.