‘James and the Giant Peach, Jr.’ featuring an all-local kids cast

Chelsea Sherman (far left) and Jamey Moriarty (far right) with the cast of the James and the Giant Peach, Jr.

For the first time in the history of Orcas Center’s theater camp, the program is presenting a full production for the community.

“Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” is a whimsical and heartwarming tale of a young boy, his insect friends and their amazing journey across the ocean on a colossal piece of fruit. The performing arts and tech cohorts of the summer theater intensive are joining together to create the one-act play.

“The morals are relatable, there are opportunities for everyone and we’re excited to do a classic with the students,” said Center Production Manager Chelsea Sherman, who started the camp four years ago with Jamey Moriarty. “Many of the program veterans are showing the younger students the ropes. In a theatre experience, everyone is working together. We want them to build confidence and empathy and have fun.”

The intensive runs for four weeks and includes singing, dancing, costuming and a dedicated backstage cohort component, led by Center Technical Director Cameron Sherman (no relation).

“We’re doing puppetry, set painting, props and more,” he explained. “It’s great to watch their eyes light up when they realize they’re about to create a magic trick.”

“James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” will be performed on Friday, July 31, at 6 p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 1, at noon and 6 p.m., on Center Stage. There is an open dress rehearsal on July 31 at noon with entry by donation.

“This is the biggest and most ambitious kids’ theatre camp yet! The most number of participants, most contact hours — we are building the next generation of performing arts on Orcas Island,” said Orcas Center Executive Artistic Director Jake Perrine.

Featuring music and lyrics by the Tony-nominated songwriters Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald, the play is based on Dahl’s beloved book and tells the story of a young orphan who finds a loving family in a most peculiar way. Sent by his mean, conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, James discovers a magic potion that results in the growing of a tremendous peach that rolls into the ocean and is occupied by some not-so-normal characters. From the center of the gigantic fruit, James and the unlikely crew launch a journey of enormous proportions. Together, they discover that while we are all born into a family, we then go on to create a family of our own.

Eleanor Harrington is playing James, and other roles are Sofia Rodriguez as Ladahlord; Larkin Remy as Spiker; Agathe Elvirum as Sponge; Sam Biggins as Centipede; Mabel Chappelle as Ladybug; Nim Summers as Grasshopper; Julia Augenstien as Spider; and Leo McCune as Earthworm.

“Being James in the musical is such an honor. I love our cast and directors. I feel like this is an amazing opportunity and experience,” Harrington said.

Supporting vocalists are Gemma Neal, Fritzy Nunes, Ember Fausto, Lila Nuzum and Zinnia Crothers. The rest of the company includes Charlie Bangs; Lucy Burke; Jazzy Chartoff; Rio Chavez; Thea Colomby; Milo Cox; Stellan Connell; Domino Matisse Duke; Heidi Matson; Ember Frausto; Gemma Neal; Ava O’Brien; and Frankie Sanders.

Ticket prices range from $10 to $70 with a special $10 student rate. Orcas Center is also offering a special $5 ticket price for children under 12 on Saturday, Aug. 1, at noon. Purchase tickets online at www.OrcasCenter.org or over the phone at 360-376-2281 ext. 1.

“They’re so funny and sweet to be around,” Moriarty said. “I loved theatre growing up, and I also really love working with Chelsea. I find we’re able to offer them an environment where they feel not only challenged but also an opportunity for them to be super silly and goofy and find new ways to express themselves and receive positive reinforcement.”