Charlie Porter Quintet will play outdoor concert

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

Orcas Center is proud to present its annual Summer Concert Series on the Village Green, bringing free, live music to the heart of Eastsound. This vibrant outdoor series, supported in part by Joe Brotherton and the Doe Bay team, celebrates community, creativity and the magic of music under the open sky. All performances are free for the community and take place on Sundays at 5 p.m. The series runs now through Aug. 30. The eclectic lineup will have something for everyone with phenomenal performers for all ages.

On Sunday, July 26, The Charlie Porter Quintet headlines, with Rumbo Tumba opening. Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer Charlie Porter has been a vibrant force on the jazz scene for over two decades. Recognized for his distinct artistic vision, Porter merges narrative design, sophisticated long-form composition and boundary-pushing collaboration to continually expand the possibilities of modern jazz. Described by DownBeat as “fluid, expressive, and magnificent,” Porter has released six acclaimed albums as a leader, including “Immigration Nation,” which was named one of DownBeat’s Best Albums of the Year. As a bandleader and performer, Porter has graced major festival stages and anchored legendary New York jazz venues like The Blue Note, Dizzy’s Club and Birdland, performing alongside Joe Zawinul, Paquito D’Rivera and the Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars. This summer, Porter launches his seventh album, “Sci-Fi Standards, Vol. 1: The Future We Knew,” reimagining classic science-fiction cinema themes through a modern jazz lens.

Opening the show is Rumbo Tumba, the electroacoustic project of Argentine multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Facundo Salgado. For over 13 years, Salgado has captivated global audiences, touring more than 30 countries on every continent. A true one-man band, he plays, records and mixes a stunning variety of native South American handmade instruments in real time using the Live Looping technique, transporting audiences to the purest places in nature.

Note: The concert this weekend is on Sunday, July 19; Thunderpussy headlines, with Maka Gallinger and 808 Ohana opening.

The full concert series lineup is available online at www.OrcasCenter.org. Dates, times and performers are subject to change, so be sure to check the website for current information.