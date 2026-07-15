Submitted by Inese Westcott.

This August, two Orcas Island art destinations — iolair and Orcas Art Barn — are coming together to celebrate the island’s contemporary art community through “Elements: A Celebration of Contemporary Art by Orcas Island Artists,” a monthlong collaboration featuring 13 local artists working across diverse mediums and disciplines, inviting visitors to discover the many elements that shape the island’s vibrant creative landscape.

More than a traditional exhibition, “Elements” is a reflection of the creative spirit of Orcas Island and the remarkable concentration of artists who live and work here. It offers visitors a chance to experience the breadth of contemporary art being created on the island while exploring the connections between artists, place, and community. It’s our second season in the Art Barn, which is a repurposed hay barn on our farm property that, by really an accident now, is turned into a local artists’ collective.

Curated by Linda Lewis, founder of iolair, and Inese Westcott, artist and founder of Orcas Art Barn, “Elements” highlights the extraordinary depth of artistic talent found on Orcas Island while offering contemporary perspectives on place, material and connection.

Featured artists include Annie Sparks, Chandelle Anderson, Indigo Free, Inese Westcott, Jared Lovejoy, Kandis Susol, Laura Yeats, Maria Bullock, Michael Lundgren, Robert Dash, Rose Cope, Susan Singleton and Zackarya Leck.

Through painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography, paper, wood, metal and willow, these artists explore themes of landscape, transformation, memory, movement and belonging. Together, their work reflects the creative energy, diverse voices and deep sense of place that define Orcas Island’s contemporary art scene.

“Elements” runs Aug. 1-22 at iolair and Orcas Art Barn. Art spaces are open Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.