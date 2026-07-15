Planned Parenthood advocacy organizations in Washington announce Supreme Court endorsements

On Tuesday, July 7, Planned Parenthood’s two advocacy organizations in Washington announced their joint endorsements for the Washington State Supreme Court for the first time in over a decade.

As the Trump Administration and anti-abortion politicians escalate their attacks on reproductive freedom, the state Supreme Court will inevitably be a critical line of defense for our rights, our health care and our freedoms. However, with five out of seven Supreme Court positions up for election this year, the future of reproductive health care access in Washington is on the line.

Across the country, anti-abortion extremists are using the courts as a tool to attack abortion, Mifepristone, gender-affirming care and the basic right to make personal health care decisions without political interference.

With those threats mounting at the federal level and in states nationwide, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates – Washington and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Greater Washington and North Idaho are taking action to protect Washingtonians’ access to the essential health care they need, and are proud to support the following candidates for Washington’s State Supreme Court: Colleen Melody, Supreme Court Justice Position 1; Mike Diaz, Supreme Court Justice Position 3; Ian Birk, Supreme Court Justice Position 4; Theo Angelis, Supreme Court Justice Position 5.

“In a state where Supreme Court Justices are chosen by the voters in nonpartisan election, the opportunity is rampant for extreme anti-abortion interests to covertly support their chosen candidates. This year Washington is seeing a significant influx of out-of-state dark money, which is why Planned Parenthood advocacy organizations are endorsing in these races,” said Karl Eastlund, CEO of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Greater Washington and North Idaho. “It is critical that we elect the right justices to ensure that Washington can keep our hard-won, nation-leading sexual and reproductive health policies in place. After a careful vetting process, we are confident that Justice Colleen Melody, Justice Theo Angelis, Judge Mike Diaz, and Judge Ian Birk are aligned with the values of Planned Parenthood advocates and respect our state’s expansive support for reproductive freedom.”

“Our endorsed candidates have demonstrated a deep understanding of the issues facing our state. They bring exemplary legal experience, and know exactly what is at stake for Washingtonians,” said Jennifer M. Allen, CEO, PPAA – WA. “We have already witnessed the devastating consequences of MAGA extremists taking over the courts: Roe v. Wade was overturned. Abortion rights were ripped away from millions. Medicaid patient care at Planned Parenthood health centers was put at risk. There’s simply too much on the line now – we cannot allow anti-abortion, anti-reproductive health care politicians and out-of-state dark money groups to take over Washington’s Supreme Court and drag our state backward. We’re thrilled to be working to elect Colleen Melody, Mike Diaz, Ian Birk, and Theo Angelis.”