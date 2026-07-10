Submitted by event organizers.

Don’t miss the inaugural Music in Warm Valley concert! Join JP and the OK Rhythm Boys at the Event Meadow on Saturday, July 18, from 5-7 p.m. for a fine evening of summer music at Warm Valley Farm.

JP and the OK Rhythm Boys is a trio (JP Wittman, Gordon Koenig and Anita Orne) performing with strings and vocals, mostly. Music ranges across many genres and decades (swing, hoedown, cowboy tunes, standards, waltzes, originals and more), focusing on instruments, harmonies and lyrics that will move you to laughter or tears … or both! Expect humor, a serious tune now and again, melancholy, a disdain for mayonnaise and plenty else. An interlude of a relevant story keeps you engaged as they swap instruments and positions on the stage. They entertain with jokes, anecdotes, personality, guitars, fiddle, bass, mandolin, ukulele, banjo, tambourine, saw … and boots. …

Warm Valley Farm, located at 7483 Orcas Road, Orcas, WA, is home to Summerhouse Perfume Studio, Barn Swallow Vintage and Warm Valley Farm Stand. The shops will be open until the music starts. Come early to enjoy the farm’s offerings.

Admission is by donation to the band. Bring your blanket or chair and a picnic. Some picnic provisions and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase — it’ll be a wonderful, tuneful, fun, delicious party! Parking is in the lot to the right, coming up the driveway. Carpooling is encouraged as parking is limited.

For more info or to check out the band, visit warmvalleyfarm.com or jpandtheokrhythmboys.com.