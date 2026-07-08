Submitted by the League of Women Voters.

The League of Women Voters of the San Juans is sponsoring voter forums on San Juan, Orcas and Lopez Islands for county residents to get to know the San Juan County Council candidates on the ballot for the November election.

As Jane Fuller is not seeking re-election to the San Juan County Council District 3 seat (Lopez Island) after her term is up, we are excited to host a candidate forum for the three candidates running to replace her position. The seat represents Lopez, Shaw and Decatur islands, and those vying for the seat are Renee J Koplan, Jennifer Swanson and Katherine Bryant Ingman.

This is an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates about the issues facing the county, learn where they stand on key topics and compare their visions for the future. Questions will be asked by a moderator and may include questions submitted by the audience. This forum is a great way to become an informed voter before Election Day.

An open, nonpartisan event to hear directly from those running to lead our community.

Candidate Forums

July 13, 5.30 p.m.: Orcas Senior Center, Orcas Island.

July 14, 5.30 p.m.: The Grange, San Juan Island.

July 15, 5.30 p.m.: Grace Episcopal Church, Lopez Island.