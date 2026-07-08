The Dream Temple: Ambient Immersive

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

All are invited to an evening of deep relaxation, self-reflection and community connection in a safe and fun container on Friday, July 17, from 8-10 p.m. in Orcas Center’s Madrona Room. Enjoy 100% live, improvised, ambient and otherworldly healing music by Bluetech, Rafe Pearlman and Chris Haugen. Bring a yoga mat, pillows, a backjack and a water bottle — whatever you need to be comfortable. Ticket prices range from $10 to $50 and are available at www.orcascenter.org.