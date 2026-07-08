San Juan County clerk named 2026 Clerk of the Year

Submitted by San Juan County.

The Washington State Association of County Clerks has named Lisa Henderson the 2026 Clerk of the Year. This esteemed award is presented to a clerk who demonstrates outstanding leadership, service and dedication to supporting the association and its mission. Of the 39 County clerks across Washington state, Henderson was one of four nominees and ultimately received the honor in recognition of her exceptional contributions.

One nomination letter highlighted her accomplishments, stating: “Lisa has consistently demonstrated leadership, integrity, and a willingness to share her knowledge and expertise with others. Her resilience, determination, and strength enabled her to help secure a significant legislative victory for the Clerk’s Association. Throughout the process, she showed professionalism, persistence, and a strong commitment to serving both the courts and the public.”

This recognition reflects Henderson’s tireless efforts, strong leadership and impeccable reputation, which have been a source of pride in the San Juan Islands for many years. San Juan County congratulates Henderson on this well-deserved statewide recognition and thanks her for her years of dedicated service to our community.