Orcas Center brings more comedy with ‘The Ocean Hates You’

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

A former marine biologist-turned-comedian gives a voice to the ocean — and it’s not happy.

“The Ocean Hates You” is a comedic and interactive show that dives into humanity’s messy relationship with the sea: the pollution, the overfishing, the bad decisions and why now more than ever, it’s time for change.

Performed by Forrest Shaw, the hourlong presentation at Orcas Center on Saturday, July 11, at 7 p.m. combines elements from the two professions to create a unique and humorous perspective on the planet’s oceans. It’s what would happen if a Netflix comedy special married a TED Talk and had an environmentally conscious baby. Each show incorporates multimedia and interactive features, including curated video and audience trivia. It’s a sharp, funny and honest look at the chaos we’ve created and the extraordinary life that still manages to thrive beneath the waves. Come laugh, think and leave more in awe and less of a problem.

Shaw is a stand-up comedian and writer whose career began after spending a decade as a marine biologist in his hometown of Miami, Florida, where he led the Manatee Protection Program and managed large water-quality and habitat-monitoring projects throughout the region. His fieldwork spanned seagrass communities, coral reef habitats and sea turtle nesting, and he frequently collaborated with state and federal agencies on critical coastal ecosystem studies. As a comedian, Shaw has been featured at Netflix Is A Joke Fest, Moontower Comedy Festival, Clusterfest, Just For Laughs Montreal and the Bridgetown Comedy Festival. He’s performed on “Conan,” “Live From Gotham” and “Jim JeQeries and Friends” and his debut special, “Poor Decisions,” can be seen on Amazon.

Tickets range from $10 to $70, with a special $10 student rate. Purchase tickets online at www.OrcasCenter.org, over the phone at 360-376-2281 ext. 1 or in person Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and an hour prior to showtime. And don’t forget, volunteers who help with iPad check-in get to see the show for free!