Art show opening on Friday, July 3: ‘The Ones That Made It’

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

The Visual Arts Committee of Orcas Center announces the opening of “The Ones That Made It,” a curated show of wood-fired ceramics by local artists Michael Rozzi, Mathew Haeuser, Yuriko, Sam and Ayame Bullock, Sharon Ho, Sean Roberts, Penny Sharp and Mary Jane Elgin on July 3, 5:30-7 p.m.

Intrigued by the traditional craft of firing pottery using wood as fuel, they custom-built a kiln on Orcas and began firing in 2020. Each piece is an exploration of form and surface marked by the lick of fire, and the burning ash flying through a closed chamber for 18-20 hours. Every firing provides lessons for the next, leading this group of nine on a winding path of trial and discovery.

“The Ones That Made It” will be on display from July 3 to July 28. Live entertainment and complimentary refreshments will be provided at the opening on Friday. Please join us!