Actors Theater of Orcas Island presents Ken Ludwig’s ‘Moon Over Buffalo’

Submitted by the Actors Theater of Orcas Island.

In “Moon Over Buffalo,” a delightful and hilarious backstage farce by Ken Ludwig, we meet Charlotte and George Hay, a struggling acting duo on tour in Buffalo in 1953. Their repertoire features a quirky rendition of “Cyrano de Bergerac” and Noel Coward’s “Private Lives.” As fate would have it, they have a golden opportunity to impress legendary director Frank Capra, who is on his way to catch their performance. However, the chaos unfolds as Charlotte contemplates escaping with their agent and George fights to stay sober enough to deliver his lines. With a whirlwind of hilarious misunderstandings and madcap adventures, this play celebrates the passions and predicaments of theater life, making it a heartfelt tribute to the dedicated “theater hams” everywhere.

Directed by Robert Hall, the play will take place at The Grange on July 10-26. July 16 is a benefit performance for the Grange.

Buy tickets online (https://tickets.evvnt.com/organizations/the-actors-theater-of-orcas-island), at Darvill’s Bookstore and at the door.