Orcas Island High School 2026 NW 1B/2B Softball All-League selections

By Declan O’Malley

Sounder contributor

After a great season, Orcas Island softball had five total players recognized in the 2026 NW 1B/2B Fastpitch Softball All-League selections.

Emilia Rios earned First Team honors, while Isla Sasan and Lucia Rios were named to the Second Team. Ivy Shaefer and Tina Malaspina received Honorable Mention recognition.

2026 NW 1B/2B Fastpitch Softball All-League Team

First Team All-League

Emerald Hurley – Friday Harbor.

Brandy Lawson – Friday Harbor.

Jullian Otis – Friday Harbor.

Caylee Morton – Friday Harbor.

Emilia Rios – Orcas.

Second Team All-League

Isla Sasan – Orcas.

Lucia Rios – Orcas.

Anna Gustafson – Friday Harbor.

Honorable Mention

Ila Allen – Friday Harbor.

Ivy Shaefer – Orcas.

Tina Malaspina – Orcas.

Orcas Island High School 2026 NW 1B/2B Baseball All-League selections

A solid season and state berth allowed Viking baseball to have good representation on the 2026 NW 1B/2B Baseball All-League team, headlined by Joe Stephens earning the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

Calder Jones was selected to the First Team All-League, while Francis Key and Max Lee received Second Team All-League honors. Isiah Kimple was also recognized for his contributions to the Vikings’ successful season, earning Honorable Mention All-League recognition.

Full 2026 NW 1B/2B Baseball All-League Team results

MVP: Joe Stephens – Orcas.

First Team All-League

Calder Jones – Orcas.

Jackson Feliz – Friday Harbor.

Joe Holt – Friday Harbor.

Kash Griffith – Friday Harbor.

Second Team All-League

Francis Key – Orcas.

Max Lee – Orcas.

Harrison Edge – Friday Harbor.

Honorable Mention

Isiah Kimple – Orcas.