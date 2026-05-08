Two Orcas residents killed in car accident | GoFundMe accounts for Ella Weaver and David Klein

The Orcas community has been experiencing profound grief after the death of two young island residents.

Ella Weaver, 20, and David Klein, 22, were killed in a car crash on US-97 near Lake Chelan on April 30 when another vehicle crossed into their lane and struck their car head-on.

The two were high school sweethearts and grew up on Orcas. Klein was a long-time employee of Island Market, and Weaver recently moved back to the island after attending college in Southern California and later esthetician school. She worked at Salish Sea Skincare.

Weaver was known for her radiant smile and dedication to singing, music, and songwriting. She was a self-proclaimed “theatre kid.” She began taking voice lessons from Grace McCune starting at six years old, and appeared in several Orcas Center productions, sometimes alongside her dad, Sky, who is also a musician.

As part of her sixth-grade intern program at Salmonberry School, Ella spent time with us at the Islands’ Sounder learning about journalism. In her introduction to our readers, she said, “I start my day by dancing and singing.”

Ella is survived by her mother Lauren, father Sky and younger sister Lucia.

Klein was an avid skateboarder and basketball player and a constant presence at Island Market, where he began working in high school. He was the fourth oldest of five siblings: Ashley, Tamara, Tomue, Kayla, and Taylor. He is also survived by his parents Sonya and David Klein, Senior.

Their families have started GoFundMe pages to raise funds for funeral expenses, grief support, travel needs and more: https://gofund.me/fb02a6b45 and https://gofund.me/0f960f87a.

You can also donate to the Weaver Family fund at the Food Co-op, Orcas Hardware and Pawkis.

Memorial and vigil information will be shared soon.