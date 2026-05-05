Orcas Island School Board tackles construction, funding and classroom accountability

The Orcas Island School District board of directors met April 27, approving a major construction contract, confronting state funding shortfalls and hearing emotional public testimony about classroom instability.

The board formally approved Tiger Construction as general contractor for the district’s long-awaited grounds improvement project. Tiger came in at $3.68 million, well under the $4.9 million budget, leaving roughly one million dollars for additional improvements.

Director of Operations Tracy Todd also reported that Haley Cruz Winchell will become the district’s first on-island bus driver instructor and that the district’s electric bus was successfully test-charged at the port’s new charging stations.

Board member Pam Key led a pointed discussion on state funding cuts. The board voted unanimously to approve the 2026-2027 Minimum Education Plan, Resolution 2026-05, a response to unfunded legislative mandates and insufficient state funding. The board chair noted bluntly that no one wanted to approve the measure.

The board also discussed publishing a formal resolution directed at the state Legislature alongside a community newspaper article, with the goal of educating both local residents and elected officials about the mounting financial pressure the district faces. Board members noted that at least one other district has already filed a lawsuit over inadequate special education funding, and that several districts in the region, including Blaine, have begun speaking out publicly. The consensus was that the district should join that effort.

Board members emphasized that the goal was to pull out all the stops, approaching the funding crisis from multiple angles simultaneously. The board discussed targeting not only allies like Sen. Lisa Wellman, but also representatives from their own districts and others across Western and Eastern Washington whose votes are still needed. Board member Mike Alperin, participating remotely, expressed strong support for the multipronged approach, noting he saw no downside and that it would allow the district to piggyback on the growing chorus of concerned districts statewide.

The board also discussed inviting state legislators, including Wellman and Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, to attend the OASIS graduation, high school commencement and a visit to Waldron Island school in hopes of putting human faces on the district’s financial struggles.

Parents voice concerns

Public comment drew five speakers, all focused on prolonged instability in a grade school classroom that has seen multiple teacher changes since January.

Chris Chord called for accountability after a substitute teacher resigned following a tense community meeting. He raised concerns about district policy, questioning whether there should be a limit on how long a substitute teacher without a teaching certificate can assume full teaching responsibilities, and asked how administrative decisions are reviewed.

Matt Jordan, whose son is in the affected class, welcomed the placement of a certified teacher but urged the board to dig deeper.

“What happened can’t happen again,” he said. “For some of these students, the school is their safe spot.”

Allison Sanders, a parent with 11 years in the district, praised building-level staff while pressing the board to ensure future decisions include community input rather than being made unilaterally. She asked the board directly, “Where is the voice of the families who are entrusting you to represent them?”

Sarah Davis, a mother of a student in the affected class, addressed the board’s responsibility to oversee the superintendent and represent community values. She described a clear disconnect between administrative decisions and the needs of impacted families, warning that instability has created a ripple effect reaching the entire elementary school. She urged the board to exercise its oversight authority and called for leadership that actively listens to the community, stressing that accountability must include rebuilding trust essential to students’ success.

Calling in remotely, former board member Linda Sheridan endorsed Jennifer Johnston for interim principal and encouraged the board to stay the course. “The public doesn’t always know what’s going on behind the scenes,” she said. “Keep doing your job, keep showing up.” Sheridan, who served on the board for five years, described Johnston as an experienced, natural leader and noted her empathy toward staff would be particularly valuable given the difficulties of the past two years.

Key votes

The board approved Jennifer Johnston as interim elementary principal and granted her a teaching leave of absence for 2026-2027. Several WSSDA policy updates were adopted, and the meeting closed with approval of $15,300 in Orcas Island Booster Club donations for sports uniforms and equipment.