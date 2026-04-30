Special Election results

Results are in for the countywide special election held Tuesday, April 28. At issue was Proposition 1, a regular property tax levy lid lift. According to the explanatory statement, “The San Juan County Council has proposed to increase property taxes in the year 2026 by way of a levy lid lift on property tax of 85 cents per $1,000 of assessed value and then in subsequent years continue that new levy amount subject to the limit factors set out by state law.”

As of 9 p.m. April 28, according to the San Juan County Elections website, Proposition 1 was behind, with 60.35% (3,560) no votes and 39.35% (2,310) yes votes.

Lopez voters had another levy on the ballot, the Lopez Island Park and Rec. That levy has so far recieved 52.92% yes votes and 45.08% no. It needs 60% to pass.

As of Wednesday at 9:18 a.m., the votes had not been finalized, and the elections website, at https://results.votewa.gov/results/public/san-juan-county-wa/elections/20260428, is expected to be updated later today.