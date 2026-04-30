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Special Election results

Published 1:30 am Thursday, April 30, 2026

By Heather Spaulding

Photo by Chase Anderson

Photo by Chase Anderson

Results are in for the countywide special election held Tuesday, April 28. At issue was Proposition 1, a regular property tax levy lid lift. According to the explanatory statement, “The San Juan County Council has proposed to increase property taxes in the year 2026 by way of a levy lid lift on property tax of 85 cents per $1,000 of assessed value and then in subsequent years continue that new levy amount subject to the limit factors set out by state law.”

As of 9 p.m. April 28, according to the San Juan County Elections website, Proposition 1 was behind, with 60.35% (3,560) no votes and 39.35% (2,310) yes votes.

Lopez voters had another levy on the ballot, the Lopez Island Park and Rec. That levy has so far recieved 52.92% yes votes and 45.08% no. It needs 60% to pass.

As of Wednesday at 9:18 a.m., the votes had not been finalized, and the elections website, at https://results.votewa.gov/results/public/san-juan-county-wa/elections/20260428, is expected to be updated later today.

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