OIHS sports update

By Declan O’Malley

Sounder contributor

Softball

Orcas Island High School softball closed out the final week of April with a pair of tough district losses to Coupeville, falling 11-0 at home on April 27 and 15-0 on the road on April 29. The back-to-back defeats capped a difficult stretch for the Vikings, as the two games contributed to what became a three-game losing streak to end the week.

Despite the recent slide, Orcas Island remains at 9-7 overall and sits third in the 1B/2B Northwest standings at 5-4 in league play. The Vikes have gone 3-3 at home and a strong 6-4 on the road while outscoring opponents 168-139.

Orcas Island will look to regroup heading into May, aiming to snap its current two-game skid and regain the form that kept the team in the upper half of the district standings for much of the season.

Baseball

Orcas Island baseball stayed hot, extending its winning streak to six games with a strong finish to April and start of May. The Vikings topped Coupeville 14-11 on April 27, earned a 9-2 road win on April 29 and closed the stretch with a dominant 19-2 victory over Mariner (Everett) on May 2.

The run moves Orcas Island to 9-7 overall and 7-4 in League play, good for third in the 1B/2B Northwest standings. The Vikings have been steady across the board this season, outscoring opponents 117-89.

Track and field

Orcas Island High School hosted its first track and field meet of the season on home turf this week at the Orcas Island Twilight on April 30, where they battled Lopez in a two-team meet with great results.

On the boys side, Orcas picked up individual wins from Gabriel Chapman and Elijah Griffith in the 800 meters, Juelz Mahone Arias in the 110-meter hurdles, Orlando Ljubic in the 300 hurdles and Tomasi Malo in the javelin, while Gus Carpenter added a second-place finish in the 200 meters and a win in the long jump. The Vikings also delivered depth across sprints and field events, including top-three finishes from Colter Bond in both the 100 and 200 meters, and a winning 4×400 relay performance.

The Orcas girls were led by Margo Winter-Lamphere, who won the 400 meters and anchored strong sprint efforts throughout the meet, while Neave Gilliam took the 800 meters and Wren Ontjes placed second in the 1600. Orcas also earned a javelin win from Sofia Mahony-Jauregui, along with a relay runner-up finish in the 4×100.