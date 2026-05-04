2026 Bill Yarlott Youth Fishing Derby winner

Three-year-old Boone Guard takes first place in the fishing derby.

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

The 2026 Bill Yarlott Youth Fishing Derby at Cascade Lake saw an exciting win from one of its youngest participants.

Three-year-old Boone Guard took first place with an impressive 19 three-quarter-inch rainbow trout, earning the overall title in this year’s event.

Hosted by Orcas Adventures, the annual derby continues to be a beloved island tradition, bringing families together for a morning of fishing, pancakes and community.

Orcas Adventures extends a sincere thank you to all who participated and helped keep this special tradition going strong.