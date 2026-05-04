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2026 Bill Yarlott Youth Fishing Derby winner

Published 1:30 am Monday, May 4, 2026

Chris Gill photo. An up-and-coming professional fisher.
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Chris Gill photo.

An up-and-coming professional fisher.

Chris Gill photo. An up-and-coming professional fisher.
Chris Gill photo. Three-year-old Boone Guard takes first place in the fishing derby.

The 2026 Bill Yarlott Youth Fishing Derby at Cascade Lake saw an exciting win from one of its youngest participants.

Three-year-old Boone Guard took first place with an impressive 19 three-quarter-inch rainbow trout, earning the overall title in this year’s event.

Hosted by Orcas Adventures, the annual derby continues to be a beloved island tradition, bringing families together for a morning of fishing, pancakes and community.

Orcas Adventures extends a sincere thank you to all who participated and helped keep this special tradition going strong.

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