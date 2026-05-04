2026 Bill Yarlott Youth Fishing Derby winner
Published 1:30 am Monday, May 4, 2026
The 2026 Bill Yarlott Youth Fishing Derby at Cascade Lake saw an exciting win from one of its youngest participants.
Three-year-old Boone Guard took first place with an impressive 19 three-quarter-inch rainbow trout, earning the overall title in this year’s event.
Hosted by Orcas Adventures, the annual derby continues to be a beloved island tradition, bringing families together for a morning of fishing, pancakes and community.
Orcas Adventures extends a sincere thank you to all who participated and helped keep this special tradition going strong.