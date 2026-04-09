Share your feedback: County and partners are developing tools to manage human/wildlife interactions

Submitted by San Juan County.

In an effort to manage interactions between island wildlife and the public, the County is seeking public feedback to develop tools and resources.

Since September, the County has convened a group of stakeholders, including land managers, federal, state and local agency representatives, members of the business and tourism sector and community members, to define common messaging, identify strategies to manage wildlife/human interactions and provide educational opportunities for the public. The County is continuing to seek input from the public to shape these conversations.

Recent efforts

Island residents have expressed concern about interactions between humans and wildlife over the years. Locals asked for Council guidance on the matter, prompting a series of meetings with landowners and public land managers that culminated in a public presentation to Council on Aug. 5, 2025.

The local stakeholder group was formed and spent the fall and winter compiling possible tools and resources to address human/wildlife interactions. From an educational framework to a draft ordinance, the information that has been discussed over the course of several meetings was compiled for the Council’s review during the March 24 meeting.

Next steps

Members of the public are invited to review the proposed resources (outlined during the March 24 meeting) and provide their experiences and insights on ways to manage human/wildlife interactions by emailing communications@sanjuancountywa.gov. Please share any resources or examples the stakeholder team and Council may find helpful.

Resource gathering will continue to be conducted throughout March and April, with a public hearing on the matter anticipated for April 21. The public hearing will be another opportunity to share feedback and input before Council considers adopting an ordinance.