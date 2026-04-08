‘Women Who Step Up, Not Aside’ at Odd Fellows

“Women Who Step Up, Not Aside,” a presentation from the Washington Humanities Speakers Series, will take place at the Odd Fellows Hall on Sunday, April 12, at 1 p.m. Part music performance and part talk, the acoustic music trio Trillium-239 shares songs and stories of trail-breaking women like Marie Curie, Harriet Tubman, Malala Yousafzai, Annie Oakley and others. What drove them to step out of their expected roles to forge more difficult paths, knowing they’d face many challenges and barriers? What can we learn from them?

With their voices, hands, pens and guns, they persisted. The presentation examines the lives and motivations of these fascinating women and celebrates them in song.

Trillium-239 is an acoustic music trio. Michelle Cameron, a nuclear chemist who works at a power plant, plays cello; Janet Humphrey, a cyber engineer, plays guitar; and Mary Hartman, a retired environmental scientist, plays guitar and banjo.

The event is free, though donations are accepted.