San Juan County Health & Community Services publishes its 2025 Impact Report

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County’s Department of Health & Community Services has released its 2025 Impact Report, highlighting the programs, services and partnerships that supported the health and well-being of islanders across the county over the past year.

“I am proud to present this report to our community and to celebrate the achievements made this past year,” said Health & Community Services Director Mark Tompkins. “Thank you to everyone who has supported and contributed to our work, our staff, and our mission. We are so grateful to serve such an amazing community.”

The report includes data and program highlights from across the department’s work, including:

• 577 total immunizations administered.

• Approximately 271 total home and community visits through our Growing Families program.

• $444,000 worth of dental care provided to 577 patients in partnership with DentALL, Orcas Island Community Foundation, Orcas Island Health Care District, Peace Health, Lopez Island Family Resource Center, Lopez Island Hospital District and Catherine Washburn Medical Association.

• 38,078 meals produced through our Senior Nutrition program in partnership with the island senior nonprofits and Whatcom Council on Aging.

• $2.4 million awarded from the SJC Home Fund for new housing projects.

• Preschool availability increased on SJI by 25 students.

• 1,759 total WIC appointments, also known as the federal supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children.

• 219 foodservice establishment inspections completed.

In addition to data and program metrics, the report features stories from islanders and community partners that illustrate the real-world impact behind the numbers. These stories highlight how services help older adults remain independent, create stability for families, support children during critical stages of development and expand access to dental care.

Community members are encouraged to review the report to learn more about the programs and services working to strengthen health and well-being across the county.

The full report is available online at https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/34760/2025-San-Juan-County-Health—Community-Services-Impact-Report.

The report was presented at the March 18 Board of Health meeting, where the department staff will review the report’s findings. Health & Community Services looks forward to serving islanders more in 2026.