Pick up the book ‘Tilt’ and be a part of All Islands Read on April 11

Submitted by the Orcas Public Library.

Join your fellow islanders in this group event. The All Islands Read annual community book event returns on Saturday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Parish Hall with an in-person event with the author! This event is free and open to the community.

This year’s shared read features acclaimed debut author Emma Pattee and her electrifying novel, “Tilt.”

Set over the course of a single day, “Tilt” is a striking debut from “a powerful new literary voice” (Vogue), following a woman who is eight months pregnant in a Portland Ikea store when the big Cascadia Earthquake hits. Without a phone, car or water, and carrying the weight of her past, she sets off to search for her husband — and for hope.

“Utterly gripping.” — NPR, All Things Considered.

Accolades for “Tilt” include:

• Longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal of Excellence in Fiction.

• A New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice.

• A USA TODAY Bestseller.

• A Best Book of 2025 for Vogue.

• Named one of Time’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2025.

• An NPR favorite fiction read of 2025.

Books are available to borrow from the Orcas Library or to purchase at Darvill’s Bookstore. Mention “AIR” at Darvill’s to receive 20% off your copy.

Would you like to help with setup, the reception or put together a welcome basket for the author? We would love that. Please contact Sam Gailey at sgailey@orcaslibrary.org.

This free event is a collaboration between Orcas Island Public Library and the Hub for Arts & Literature on Orcas, with in-kind support from Outlook Inn, Darvill’s Bookstore and Emmanuel Episcopal Parish Hall.

Space is limited. Please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-all-islands-read-book-event-w-emma-pattee-author-of-tilt-tickets-1985173548523?aff=oddtdtcreator to reserve a free ticket at Eventbrite. This will help us know how many chairs to plan for.

Las Lecturas Comunes Fomentan la Empatía y Comunidad

Consigue el libro “Tilt” y sé parte de All Islands Read el 11 de abril. Únete a tus compañeros isleños en este evento grupal. El evento anual comunitario de libros All Islands Read regresa el sábado 11 de abril a las 11:00 a.m. en el Salón Parroquial Emmanuel Episcopal, con un evento presencial con la autora.

La lectura compartida de este año presenta a la aclamada autora debut Emma Pattee y su electrizante novela, “Tilt.” Ambientada en el transcurso de un solo día, “Tilt” es una sorprendente obra inicial de “una poderosa nueva voz literaria” (Vogue), que sigue a una mujer que está embarazada de ocho meses en una tienda Ikea de Portland cuando ocurre el gran terremoto de Cascadia. Sin teléfono, sin coche ni agua, y cargando con el peso de su pasado, se embarca en la búsqueda de su esposo y de la esperanza.

“Totalmente cautivador.” — NPR, All Things Considered.

Los reconocimientos para “Tilt” incluyen:

• Preseleccionado para la Medalla de Excelencia en Ficción Andrew Carnegie.

• Elección de los editores del New York Times Book Review.

• Un bestseller de USA TODAY.

• Uno de los mejores libros de 2025 según Vogue.

• Nombrado uno de los 100 libros imprescindibles de 2025 por Time.

• Una de las novelas favoritas de NPR en 2025.

Los libros están disponibles para préstamo en la Biblioteca de Orcas o para compra en Darvill’s Bookstore. Menciona “AIR” en Darvill’s para recibir un 20% de descuento en tu ejemplar.

¿Te gustaría ayudar con la organización, en la recepción o preparar una cesta de bienvenida para el autor. ¡Nos encantaría! Por favor, contacta a Sam Gailey en sgailey@orcaslibrary.org.

Detalles del evento

Sábado, 11 de abril | 11:00 a.m. a 12:30 p.m.

Salón Parroquial Episcopal Emmanuel

Gratis y abierto a la comunidad

Este evento gratuito es una colaboración entre la Biblioteca Pública de la Orcas Island y HALO (Centro de Artes y Literatura en Orcas), con el apoyo en especie de Outlook Inn, Darvill’s Bookstore y el Salón Parroquial Episcopal Emmanuel.

El espacio puede ser limitado. Por favor, haga clic aquí (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-all-islands-read-book-event-w-emma-pattee-author-of-tilt-tickets-1985173548523?aff=oddtdtcreator) para reservar una entrada gratuita en Eventbrite.

¡Invita a un amigo!