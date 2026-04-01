OICF supports new program bridging Indigenous and islander communities

Submitted by the Orcas Island Community Foundation.

The Orcas Island Community Foundation is excited to announce its fiscal sponsorship and support of a new community program, Island Allies of Indigenous Lifeways — a grassroots organization that fosters decolonization, Indigenous sovereignty and adaptive culture through tribally led education and participatory practices. Through the lens of Food as Lifeway, Island Allies chooses to step into this work as a responsibility to place and to move toward reconciliation with the islands’ Original Stewards.

Island Allies’ work is connected to two communities: Indigenous peoples with ancestral ties to the islands, and islander allies who realize the necessity of building right and respectful relations across all community sectors. Organizers collaborate with many existing island organizations on tribal relations work, including a countywide workgroup composed of representatives at local, state and federal levels.

This work supports cultural public programs and community education by increasing access and reducing barriers to participation, especially for Native people. The imperative for the Original Stewards’ voices, teachings and presence, especially within the food system, is critical to our islands’ resilience. Tribal members offer an essential historical and cultural perspective to advocating for the health and prosperity of all life within their traditional homelands. By tending cross-cultural relations around land and water stewardship, Island Allies and tribal project partners actively address the environmental, societal and individual needs of our present moment and shared future.

The 2026 Island Allies of Indigenous Lifeways work plan includes four baskets:

Tending relations: Attend annual tribal events; continue cross-cultural conversations and actions around Cascade Creek; support cross-cultural onsite visits between tribal nations and San Juan County residents.

Community accountability: Ongoing facilitation of Cohort 1 of Curriculum of Place; establish SJC Council relationships with Island Allies; participate in countywide tribal relations work group; strategize tribal relations actions for Food System Plan implementation; prepare for 2027 Agricultural Summit.

Access: Remove barriers to access through creation of directories for tribal access to traditional lands and waterways in San Juan County, including lodging, travel, land and beach access; continue local conversations around Land Return and tribal land management; establish a fund for free ferry tickets for all tribal members.

Administration: Apply for local and statewide grants; establish a platform for online directories; continue to investigate and develop organizational structure.

“We are deeply honored to support the work of Island Allies of Indigenous Lifeways,” said Lindsay Jennings, executive director of OICF. “This embodies the kind of community-led work that OICF exists to support. By centering Indigenous sovereignty, decolonization, and the voices of the Original Stewards of this land, Island Allies is doing work that is essential not only to our food systems and environment, but to the integrity of our community as a whole. We are proud to stand alongside them and their Tribal project partners in this important chapter.”

– Sign up with Island Allies: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfBUkujHBUiFGjWgMgqsa4Lrpf2am0In3T0uxPQDE3uu6GLtQ/viewform

– Donate to the Island Allies of Indigenous Lifeways fund: https://oicf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=4110