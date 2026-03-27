Dotys celebrate 70 years of marriage

Submitted by the Doty family.

Richard and Velma Doty are celebrating a rare, remarkable milestone: their 70th wedding anniversary.

This April 7 marks the platinum anniversary for this well-loved couple who are pillars of our island community.

Both were born and raised on the plains of Montana. They met in the summer of 1955 at the wedding of Richard’s brother to Velma’s sister. A year later, Richard proposed to Velma at the Success Diner in Malta, Montana. Velma had worked at the family-owned eatery since leaving cosmetology school.

They settled in Missoula, where they operated a bakery with two outlets during the day and danced the night away whenever possible.

Fast-forward 14 years and five children to the summer of 1970, when the family visited Orcas Island. Like many, they fell in love with the island, and by the spring of 1971 were selling coffee and donuts out of the A1 Cafe and Bakery.

There, for 32 years, they became a focal point for islanders to gather, dine upon Richard’s pastries, sip Velma’s coffee and solve all of the island’s problems.

With Velma driving the train, Richard and their brood of five, Roxy, Rick, Juliana, Becky and Patricia became a catalyst for volunteering to help with needs around the island community.

When the sheriff brought a child in need to them at 2 o’clock in the morning, it led to 25 years and 32 foster children finding a safe place.

The list of local organizations benefiting from Velma’s coordinated drive is extensive. Most readers will remember at least one event when they crossed paths with Velma, who continues to volunteer at the fire department to this day.

Orcas has honored the service of Richard and Velma over the years. They were the grand marshals of the Fourth of July parade when the theme was “volunteering.” The Orcas Center has recognized Velma’s many contributions during special events. Called the Energizer Bunny by some and an angel by others, Velma and Richard are a living example of how to “give back.”

You can give back to them by wishing them a happy anniversary when you get a chance.