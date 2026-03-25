This March, ‘spring’ into a new role — Multiple County advisory board and committee seats open

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County is seeking volunteers to serve on various boards and committees that help shape daily life in the San Juan Islands. Key positions on the Solid Waste Advisory Committee, Agricultural Resources Committee, Ferry Advisory Committee, Parks and Recreation Commission and other boards are open. Are you interested in participating in local government and sharing your skills? See if one of the vacant positions is right for you! View all board and committee vacancies here: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/641/Board-Committee-Vacancies.

How to apply

Complete the application located on the County’s website: https://sanjuancountywa.gov/2287/Boards-and-Committee-Application. Complete all pages on our new fillable form, and you will receive a confirmation email when your application has been received.

Solid Waste Advisory Committee

San Juan County is currently seeking two new members to serve on the Solid Waste Advisory Committee, which plays an important role in shaping local waste management policies, recycling programs, composting initiatives and long-term planning for solid and hazardous waste. Members meet quarterly throughout the year and provide valuable community insight to help guide the County’s solid waste system. If you are passionate about waste reduction, recycling and environmental stewardship in the islands, we encourage you to apply! For questions and to apply, please contact Katie Fleming, Solid Waste program coordinator at katief@sanjuancountywa.gov or 360-762-5821. Learn more: https://sanjuancountywa.gov/586/Solid-Waste-Advisory-Committee.

Ferry Advisory Committee

The Ferry Advisory Committee provides studies and recommends resolutions in ferry transportation matters. This board consists of five members serving four-year terms. The current open position serves a dual purpose, filling both the need for an Orcas resident and also a representative of commercial users. Learn more: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/637/Ferry-Advisory-Committee.

Fair Board

The Fair Board, through its appointed staff, directs and administers the management of the County Fair and fairgrounds, including buildings and equipment, and oversees the budget under the direction of the Council. The Fair Board consists of nine members, one from each school district within the County and five members at large. Learn more: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/660/Fair-Board.

Agricultural Resources Committee

The San Juan County Agricultural Resources Committee is dedicated to protecting and restoring the county’s agricultural resources, recognizing the critical role agriculture plays in food security, land stewardship and preserving the unique identity of the islands. The ARC advises the San Juan County Council on agricultural and food system issues, identifies emerging opportunities and educates both elected officials and local residents on the importance of agriculture and the local food system. The committee also promotes initiatives and policies that strengthen and expand the agricultural identity and economy in the region. Learn more: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/644/Agricultural-Resources-Committee.

Board of Equalization

The Board of Equalization is wholly separate and apart from the Assessor’s Office. It is comprised of three county residents appointed by the San Juan County Council, and they are selected for their knowledge of real estate values. Members are required by law to attend an intensive five-day course on the valuation of real property and receive yearly continuing education from the Washington State Department of Revenue. Learn more: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/356/Board-of-Equalization.

Human Services Advisory Board

The Human Services Advisory Board oversees the aims, purposes and programs in the fields of public health, alcohol and drug abuse, developmental disabilities, mental health and early childhood education in accordance with Washington state code and provides the Council and public with information and advice. This board consists of nine to 12 members, with at least one member from each Council District. Members serve three-year staggered terms. Learn more: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/631/Human-Services-Advisory-Board.

Veterans Advisory Board

The Veterans Advisory Board consists of up to nine members representing as wide an array of military services as possible. Members must be current residents of SJC and must be honorably discharged veterans of the U.S. military. Learn more: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/575/Veterans-Advisory-Board.

And more! Other vacancies include:

Building Advisory Committee; Citizens’ Salary Commission; Civil Service Commissions; Clean Water Advisory Committee; Deer Harbor Plan Review Committee; Eastsound Planning Review Committee; Lopez Solid Waste Disposal District; Noxious Weed Control Board; Parks and Recreation Commission; Housing Advisory Committee; Lopez Solid Waste Disposal District; Lopez Village Planning Review Committee; Northwest Senior Services; Noxious Weed Control Board; Orcas Library; Planning Commission.

Do you have questions? Contact Kelsey Venegas at the office of the County Council at kelseyv@sanjuancountywa.gov.