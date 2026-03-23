Let’s talk public transit for Orcas and the San Juan Islands

Imagine Orcas and the San Juan Islands, where:

• You can hop on a bus from the ferry to Eastsound, Doe Bay or Deer Harbor.

• Kids can get to activities independently.

• Neighbors have reliable backup transportation when their car is in the shop.

• You can catch a ride to Moran State Park or Turtleback Mountain.

• Visitors can explore our islands without adding to traffic.

• We reduce our carbon footprint, one shared ride at a time.

Why now? The Island Challenge

The Ferry Squeeze: Keep cars off the ferry to create space for residents and essential services.

The Distance Dilemma: Connect the ferry landing to Eastsound and beyond without a personal vehicle.

The Hill Challenge: Provide an alternative to cycling for those who find our terrain difficult.

Join us and share your vision!

This is a community-driven initiative in the early visioning stages. We welcome all perspectives and ideas.

Whether you have ideas for routes, funding expertise or simply believe this vision is worth pursuing, your voice matters.

Hosted by the Friends of Rural Public Transportation, this meeting will take place on Thursday, March 26, from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Orcas Island Public Library in the Community Room. The online meeting link is here: https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/share?slt=1ATMtfpjz7iLhE-dRUqjZ0TLbMn3npdW18IHFO68HDj0tZ2zWFkfFy27rSMo4t2olTL2hyPcwx__ECw.