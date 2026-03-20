Local 4-H members attend 2026 San Juan Islands Agricultural Summit

By Aurora Miller

Youth reporter

On Feb. 28, local 4H members traveled to Friday Harbor to attend the 2026 San Juan Islands Agricultural Summit. Eleven youth ages 12 and below engaged in activities between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to learn about local farms, create art from agricultural waste, make compost bins and watch some chickens hatch! I was very excited to read that one of our local farms is called “Aurora Farms” and that is my name! Your Orcas Island 4H members encourage you to buy local and support local businesses.