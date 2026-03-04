The power is yours, Planeteers

Submitted by the Stewardship Network of the San Juans.

Do you know a real-life Planeteer taking on one or more of the Eco-Villains? Across the San Juan Islands, it’s that time of year when we recognize local changemakers — those individuals, educators and businesses who have created or maintained a commitment to protecting the land and sea with a Finnie!

It might be award season, but the Oscars have nothing on the Finnies. Know someone who deserves to walk the stewardship red carpet? Nominate them for a Good Steward Award! The categories aren’t Best Actor or Picture, but rather Youth, Individual, Educator and Business.

Since 2008, the Good Steward Awards, affectionately known as “Finnies,” have been sponsored by the Stewardship Network of the San Juans in recognition of individuals, families, teachers, students and businesses who are not conservation professionals and who have shown long-term dedication to preserving the land and sea of the San Juan archipelago in their daily lives. Award recipients will be presented with large ceramic “Finnies,” locally handcrafted fish-shaped creations. Award presentations will be in April, as the islands celebrate Earth Day.

As Gaia would say, “The real power to save Earth comes from within, inside you. It always has.” By all our powers combined, we are Captain Planet!

Submit nominations here: www.stewardshipsanjuans.org/good-steward-awards. Nominations are due by March 30!