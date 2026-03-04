March library art exhibit by Jack Rubel
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Submitted by the Orcas Island Public Library.
The Orcas Island Library’s “Art in the Library” exhibit through the month of March features the work of photographer Jack Rubel.
Over the past two decades, Rubel has trained with professional photographers in workshops around the world. Through these experiences, his simple snapshots have slowly evolved into something more intentional — capturing images of nature’s hidden details and fleeting moments that disappear in an instant.