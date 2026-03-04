Call for local craftsfolk: Join OPAL’s small works roster

OPAL Community Land Trust is looking for licensed and insured local contractors and tradespeople to join its small works roster. OPAL’s portfolio includes 104 rentals at seven different properties, and another 120 permanently affordable single-family homes scattered across the island.

With nearly 100 acres held for the good of the community in perpetuity, OPAL is committed to active stewardship to keep the properties and land in top shape.

If you have the skills and the heart for community-focused projects, please consider signing up for OPAL’s small works roster. Contact Tom Tillman, OPAL facilities manager, at tom@opalclt.org to learn more.