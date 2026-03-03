Girls basketball caps memorable season with state tournament appearance

by Declan O’Malley

Sounder Contributor

The Orcas Island High School girls basketball team delivered a season to remember, advancing to the regional opening round of the state tournament this past weekend and finishing with a 13-12 overall record, including an 8-6 mark in league play.

The team earned its spot in the opening round after winning the consolation bracket in the district tournament, capped by a 43-33 victory against Friday Harbor High School in the consolation final.

In the regional opener, the Vikings fell to Lake Roosevelt, 66-42. Sophia Sofia Mahony Jauregui led Orcas Island with 12 points.

“The team’s dedication, effort and continued improvement throughout the season is a direct reflection of the leadership from their coaches, Haley Cruz Winchell and Molly Donovan. As a result of the team’s commitment and hard work, they have been rewarded with a postseason playoff berth,” said OIHS Athletic Director Paul Steimel.

Looking back on the season, head coach Haley Cruz Winchell reflected on the team’s growth and resilience.

“I’m very proud of this team. We improved in all the ways and, most importantly, connected as a team for some clutch wins. They fought hard every game, no matter the score, up through this last game. Everyone contributed to a successful season. This is the start of something really excellent for Orcas Island girls’ basketball,” said Cruz Winchell.