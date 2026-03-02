Orcas Island Fire & Rescue responds to fully involved residential structure fire

Submitted by Orcas Island Fire & Rescue.

At 2:55 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 23, Orcas Island Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire on Thimbleberry Lane. Crews arrived to find the home fully involved, with multiple structures and vehicles threatened. The occupant had self-evacuated, and firefighters immediately transitioned to a defensive attack to protect the surrounding area.

A total of 24 OIFR personnel responded with seven apparatus, including four engines, one tender, one rescue rig and one ambulance. One OIFR firefighter and the homeowner sustained injuries during the incident. Neither required transport to a hospital.

Firefighters faced significant challenges due to the absence of fire hydrants in the area. Operations required a mobile water supply, utilizing four engines and a tender to ensure adequate water for fire suppression. This type of water shuttle operation is common in rural areas of Orcas Island and underscores the importance of sufficient apparatus and personnel for large-scale structural fires. The fire was fully extinguished approximately four hours after the initial dispatch. Overhaul was complete, and crews released at 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

OIFR encourages all residents and business owners to ensure their address is clearly marked at the entrance of their driveway or on their storefront. Visible address signs help emergency responders locate properties quickly — every second counts. OIFR offers free address plates to the community; contact us at 360-376-2331 or come by Station 21 at 45 Lavender Lane to request yours.