Orcas Senior Center happenings

Submitted by the Orcas Senior Center.

Experience the joy of drumming!

Discover the joy of drumming with the Spirit of Drumming Group on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m.! This beginner-friendly group focuses on exploring the elements of drumming. There’s no cost to participate — just bring a drum and join the fun!

Everyone is welcome! For more information, text Ezekiel Barr at 360-376-3033.

Finding the light: Artwork by Paula Capitano with John Ehrmantraut

Visit the Orcas Senior Center Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in March and April to enjoy artwork by local artist Paula Capitano, joined by repurposed works from John Ehrmantraut.

Working primarily in oils, Capitano draws inspiration from Orcas Island’s natural beauty, especially mushrooms and madrona trees. A longtime island resident, she arrived in 1979 after purchasing the Cottage Gift Store and has been painting since her early 20s, first on driftwood and later in oils after studying with Terry Johnson. Capitano is also fondly known for her homemade cookies.

Stop by to experience light-filled, nature-inspired paintings and creative, reimagined pieces.

“The Three S’s of Healthy Aging”

Join us on Wednesday, March 4, after lunch for an engaging presentation on “The 3 S’s of Healthy Aging.”

This talk explores modern research on sleep, supplements and socialization and how these three elements work together to support long-term vitality.

Learn how simple, practical habits in each area can make a meaningful difference in quality of life and overall well-being as we age.

The presentation will be led by Mark Wilber, MSW, CAAR, LICSWA, from San Juan County Health and Community Services. Wilber will share accessible tools and insights designed to help people thrive at any age. Whether you are looking to improve daily routines or better understand the science behind healthy aging, this informative session offers valuable takeaways for everyone.

Revitalize your body and mind with Tara Plank’s yoga workshop

Join Tara Plank for an energizing LYT Yoga Workshop on Saturday, March 7, from 10:30-11:45 a.m. at Orcas Senior Center. This core-focused Vinyasa practice, inspired by LYT Yoga and developed by a skilled physical therapist assistant, follows a specialized blueprint based on neurodevelopmental principles. The workshop is designed to correct postural imbalances and enhance movement efficiency — classes are by donation!

Please bring a yoga mat (and blocks if available). For more information, visit www.alignmovementtherapy.com or contact Plank at tara@alignmovementtherapy.com.

Etch A Sketch Circle

Shake the cobwebs off your creativity at the Senior Center! Join the Etch A Sketch Circle with Anita Orne of AnitASketch every Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for a fun hour of art and conversation. Each session begins with a prompt and quick demo, followed by relaxed sketching, chatting and sharing.

Orne will offer tips along the way, and when we’re done, we’ll simply “shake it off” for next time!

No experience needed, just curiosity and a sense of play. By donation. (Etch A Sketches not provided, but easy to find new or used.)

Orne, the creative mind behind AnitASketch, has spent the past five years delighting millions across YouTube, TikTok and more. She’s excited to bring this nostalgic gadget of creation and destruction, loved since 1960, to a fun, social setting with you.