Morris Plumbing & Heating announces new ownership

Submitted by Morris Plumbing & Heating.

If you’ve ever built or remodeled a house on Orcas, replaced a failed water heater or had new kitchen/bath fixtures installed, chances are Morris Plumbing & Heating provided the service. “If it’s under your floor or behind your wall, we may have plumbed it,” said Jeff Morris, who started the company more than three decades ago.

On Friday, Feb. 20, Morris announced his retirement and the sale of the company to Evolution Waterworks Inc., which will continue operating under the Morris Plumbing & Heating name with the same team. During the transition, Morris will continue in an advisory role, gradually phasing out over the next few months — while Nick Dugan steps up as lead plumber, assuming heating and plumbing management responsibilities, estimating new jobs and scheduling service work.

New owner, Cameron Heide, says, “I’m excited to work with the staff and for the opportunity to be part of an Orcas mainstay. We’ll continue offering quality workmanship and look forward to expanding services to the community. “

Local contractors will have a chance to meet Heide at a gathering in mid-March.

Morris Plumbing & Heating offers expertise in everything from rough-in and trim-out to complete radiant heating system design and installation in high-end custom-built homes.

For more information, reach Morris Plumbing & Heating at 360-376-4999 or email mph@rockisland.com.