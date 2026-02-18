Maintaining health, safety and community services: Council places levy lid lift on April ballot

Submitted by San Juan County.

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, the San Juan County Council adopted a resolution to place a levy lid lift initiative on the April 28 special election ballot. The regular property tax levy lid lift to maintain public health, safety and other community services would reset the property tax rate for the county general budget to $0.85 per $1,000 of assessed value — the same rate voters approved in 2019. This levy would support ongoing programs and services funded by the County general budget, such as public health and senior services, public safety and victim services, emergency management and the Islands’ Oil Spill Association, County parks and Fair operations, 4-H and marine protection work, and other public services provided by San Juan County.

According to the Assessor’s Office data, the median assessed property value in San Juan County is $850,000. If the levy passes, the average homeowner would pay about $22 more per month to maintain public health, safety and other community services.

Council discussed a levy lid lift during its annual Council retreat on Jan. 12, as well as during subsequent meetings on Jan. 20, Feb. 2, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10, in addition to meetings through the fall and winter of 2025. More information about the levy can be found on the County website: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/2392/2026-Levy-Lid-Lift.

To stay ahead of rising costs and maintain a balanced budget, San Juan County reduced operating expenses by $1.7 million in 2026. Measures taken throughout the County included laying off staff and eliminating vacant positions, allowing only essential travel and training (such as public safety training) and reducing the rate of equipment replacement, among other strategies.

San Juan County continued to pursue supplemental revenues through partnerships and grants that support access to dental care and food security programs via the Health and Community Services Department, ecosystem recovery projects and derelict vessel removal through the Environmental Stewardship Department, operations and infrastructure projects in the Parks and Fair Department, and mitigation tools for hazardous materials and emergency response planning through the Department of Emergency Management.