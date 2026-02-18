Building the team: San Juan County welcomes a new public defender

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County is pleased to welcome a new public defender, Garth McCardle, to the team. McCardle stepped into the role the first week of February.

McCardle is the new director of the Public Defender’s Office and returns to Friday Harbor with 20 years of experience as a criminal defense trial attorney. Prior to taking this position, he was a felony trial attorney with the Contra Costa County Public Defender’s Office in California. He has also worked at the Snohomish County Public Defender’s Office here in Washington and as a conflicts panel attorney for San Juan County. He looks forward to defending the U.S. and Washington state constitutions in open court, fighting for due process and equal protection of the law for all people in need who face accusation and punishment from the government.

The mission of the San Juan County Public Defender’s Office is “to protect the constitutional rights of the citizens of San Juan County.” This means providing independent and zealous representation for each person needing legal services to ensure that everyone visiting and living in the San Juan Islands has confidence in the justice system.

The County is grateful for the experience and wisdom of new employees and the support they will provide to County staff and the public. The County looks forward to continued collaboration and growth as the organization strives to provide essential services to island residents.