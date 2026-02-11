Jennifer Swanson announces County Council candidacy

Jennifer Swanson is excited to announce her candidacy for the San Juan County Council, District 3. A longtime resident of Shaw Island, Swanson lives in District 3 with her husband and is the mother of two college-aged children.

Public service has been at the heart of Swanson’s life and career. She is the co-founder and an active board member of the Shaw Island Community Land Trust, an organization dedicated to expanding affordable housing opportunities in the community. She also serves as chair of the Ferry Advisory Committee, where she has been a member for eight years.

Swanson is part of the 2026 cohort of Leadership San Juan Islands, a program that has supported and connected local leaders across the islands since 2004. She is also a member of the Shaw Island School District Teacher Housing Finance Committee and works as a substitute teacher. Previously, she served for eight years as the district’s superintendent as well as an elected school board director. Before moving to Shaw Island, Swanson was an elementary school teacher in Duvall, Washington.

“The three big issues I see confronting the Council are the budget, affordable housing and reliable ferry service,” said Swanson. “The budget problem has been building over many years because the one percent limit on property tax increases has not kept pace with inflation. Reliable ferry service enables islanders to get to work or school, reach healthcare and other essential services, and take advantage of opportunities on the mainland. Affordable housing is vital to sustaining strong, resilient communities. I‘ll have more to say about all of these as my campaign progresses.

“Community is at the heart of why I’m running. If elected I will represent not only District 3 but all the residents of San Juan County. I’m committed to listening, working collaboratively, and building strong relationships across all our islands. I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible and hearing what matters most to you as my campaign unfolds.”