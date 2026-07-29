Ida Rae (Bellingar) McDonald | Passages

Published July 29, 2026

August 11, 1938 – June 15, 2026

You could hear her laughing from the room next door. Ida Rae’s smile was as bright as the colorful, oversized beads she loved to wear. She never met a stranger and was fond of saying “Oh my, my” when something astounded her.

Born in Bellingham to E.J. “Shorty” and Lorena Bellingar, Ida Rae grew up beside Cornwall Park, riding horses, ice skating, and collecting dolls. After graduating from Bellingham High School in 1956, she studied music education at Western Washington University and taught music and piano. As a young woman with a beautiful voice, she was accepted to perform with the Lawrence Welk Show, though her parents didn’t want her “running off to Hollywood.” She always loved singing and playing the piano.

She met Doug McDonald on a blind date and married him in 1964, beginning a 60-year partnership. Together they raised two sons, Bryce and Neil, and built McDonald’s Book Exchange (retail and wholesale) business. It was Ida Rae’s idea to open one of the region’s first ski exchanges in the 1980s. She was so happy to run the business herself.

After enduring the tragic loss of her brother Jerry when she was just 7 years old, Ida Rae had her own struggles, living with Multiple Sclerosis for much of her adult life. The death of her son Bryce when he was just 37 was extremely difficult. Yet her faith in God and famous positivity never wavered. “Bellingar’s never give up” and “Aaaaamen” she liked to say.

Ida Rae and Doug raised the family in Bellevue and Sammamish before settling permanently on Orcas Island in the early 1990s. She became a beloved fixture of the Episcopal Church, the Lions Club, the Senior Center, and Sportsman Camp. She died of natural causes at age 87, surrounded by family and friends on her cherished island.

Ida Rae is survived by her husband Doug, son Neil, daughter-in-law Kathy, grandchildren Ian and Elise, and David Wellman. She is preceded in death by son Bryce and her brother Jerry.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 29, at 1:30 PM at Orcas Island Emmanuel Episcopal Church, with a reception to follow and livestream and recording available via YouTube Live (link on the church website). Memorial donations may be made to Orcas Emmanuel Episcopal Church, the Orcas Lions Club, the MS Society of Washington, or the LymeLight Foundation.