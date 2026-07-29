Community show ‘Light and Shadow’ at Orcas Center

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

The Visual Arts Committee of Orcas Center announces a new community show — “Light and Shadow” — to open on Aug. 28. For this show, the VAC welcomes artists to contribute pieces that reflect their own interpretation of the light and shadow theme. Space permitting, up to three pieces per artist will be accepted, and all art mediums will be considered for display. Community shows are open to ALL island artists, beginning and experienced alike. The purpose is to showcase island art and celebrate our creative neighbors. To participate, please bring up your artwork (ready to be displayed or hung) to the Orcas Center on Installation Day (Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to noon). All placement and hanging of the art will be done by the VAC. To learn more about exhibiting your art, commission structures and upcoming shows, visit www.OrcasCenter.org/VAC or call 360-376-2281.

The opening for “Light and Shadow” will be on Friday, Aug. 28 (5:30-7 p.m.). Everyone is invited to the openings to enjoy great art, live entertainment and complimentary refreshments.

“Light and Shadow” will be on display from Aug. 28 to Sept. 22.