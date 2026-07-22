The room knew it last night — Katherine for Council | Column

By Ed Andrews

Orcas Island

On July 15th, the League of Women Voters held their Voter Forum in the heart of District 3, Lopez Island. In true Lopez fashion, it felt like the entire island was there, including an amazing contingent from Orcas. Okay, it wasn’t the entire island, but it was standing room only with over 80 folks there. After Katherine’s closing statement, the room erupted in applause and cheers before all of the other candidates had finished their closing remarks. This was a clear sign of where the hearts and minds of Lopez were.

That reaction wasn’t a surprise to anyone who’s watched Katherine Bryant Ingman work. Over the past decade, she’s shown up for islanders and taken on the difficult issues that hit closest to home: securing a long-term healthcare partner for the Lopez Clinic, advocating for a fairer ferry schedule through the WSDOT Ferry Schedule Committee, co-founding and managing the Lopez Food Share to keep the community fed during the pandemic, and working with Housing Lopez on affordable housing access. She currently manages budgets and builds cross-sector partnerships as a Senior Manager at the Washington Women’s Foundation. This is experience she’ll bring directly to county governance.

Her record of leadership shapes a clear vision for the Council: housing solutions for working families and seniors, reliable ferry service, healthcare access treated as core infrastructure, and a protected environment for generations to come.

As the county navigates a difficult budget realignment and long-term planning decisions that will shape the islands for decades, having a younger perspective at the table matters. Katherine, her generation, and those younger than her will live with the consequences of today’s choices longer than most, and that gives her a genuine stake in getting them right.

Katherine offers fresh energy backed by a proven record of strong leadership, and San Juan County will be well served by having her voice on the Council.

Vote for Katherine, District 3. Our future depends on it!

Learn more at KBI4SJC (https://katherinebryantingman.com/), or follow her on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/KBI4SJC) and Instagram (@kbi4sjc).