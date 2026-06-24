‘Among the Wildflowers’ | Orcas Island comes together for a weekend of Independence Day celebrations

By Carey Eskridge

Orcas Island Chamber of Commerce director

As summer settles across Orcas Island, farm stands overflow with bouquets, and the roadsides burst with lupine, daisies, foxglove and native wildflowers, the Orcas Island Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to gather once again for one of the island’s most cherished traditions.

More than just a holiday celebration, the annual Community Picnic, 5K Fun Run and Independence Day Parade are all opportunities to bring neighbors, families and visitors together in the spirit of connection, volunteerism and island pride — providing a venue to celebrate what makes Orcas special while creating new memories with friends old and new.

This year’s theme, “Among the Wildflowers,” feels especially fitting for Orcas. Wildflowers thrive in diverse landscapes, growing together to create something beautiful and vibrant — much like the people who call Orcas home. The theme celebrates the natural beauty of the island while recognizing everything about what makes our community flourish.

This year’s festivities will be spread across three days of family-friendly events, beginning Friday, July 3, and continuing through Sunday, July 5.

Friday, July 3: Firecracker 5K and Community Picnic

The celebration begins bright and early with the annual Firecracker 5K Fun Run, starting at 8:30 a.m. Whether you’re a seasoned runner, casual jogger or simply looking for a fun morning walk with friends and family, everyone is welcome to participate.

While day-of registration will be available, participants are encouraged to register online in advance. Late registration and packet pickup will also take place on Thursday, July 2, from 4-7 p.m. on the Village Green. Participants registering during this period may not be guaranteed a race shirt until after the holiday weekend.

The festivities continue at 1 p.m. with the start of the fourth Annual Community Picnic, kicking off with Ms. Christina’s Almost World Famous Cake Walk. Throughout the afternoon, attendees can enjoy food and market vendors, community activities and plenty of opportunities to connect with friends and neighbors.

Competitive spirits will have their chance to shine during the Chili Cook-Off, beginning at 1 p.m., followed by the Pie Baking Contest at 2 p.m. Anyone interested in entering either competition can register through the Chamber’s website by following the links on the July 4th Weekend page.

The popular Hops on the Rock Beer & Wine Tent opens at 1 p.m., featuring pours from Island Hoppin’ Brewery, Orcas Project Wines, Orcas Isle Cider, nonalcoholic options from Fremont Brewing and additional local favorites.

Families with young children will want to visit the new Kids Zone, sponsored by Children’s House, featuring a bounce house and other fun activities throughout the day. Attendees can also look forward to special appearances from some of this year’s mayoral candidates.

Live music takes center stage beginning at 4 p.m. with local favorites Bad Dads, followed by headlining act Petty Fever, one of the nation’s premier Tom Petty tribute bands, taking the stage at 7 p.m.

The day concludes with the spectacular Eastsound Fireworks Show over Fishing Bay at dusk, starting just after 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 4: Parade and Antique Car Show

Saturday’s festivities begin with the traditional Orcas Island Community Band Pre-Parade Concert at 11 a.m.

Following the concert, longtime emcees Ken and Karen Speck will welcome attendees as members of the American Legion lead the annual Independence Day Parade through Eastsound.

This year’s grand marshal is Paul Freedman, head of school at Salmonberry School, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Orcas Island. The Chamber is honored to recognize Freedman’s leadership and Salmonberry’s enduring contributions to the island community.

Individuals, businesses, organizations and community groups interested in participating in the parade can register through the Chamber’s website or by visiting the Chamber office at 65 North Beach Road.

Following the parade, North Beach Road will remain closed through the conclusion of the farmers market to accommodate the second Annual Antique Car Show, presented by Gordy’s Garage.

The Orcas Island Volunteer Firefighter & EMT Association Pancake Breakfast provides a chance to support our local first responders while enjoying a hearty breakfast with friends and neighbors from 7-11 a.m.

Later in the day, the Orcas Island Lions Club Salmon Barbecue offers another opportunity for the community to gather, celebrate and enjoy one of the Pacific Northwest’s favorite summer traditions from 3-7 p.m.

A true community effort

The Orcas Island Chamber of Commerce extends its deepest gratitude to the many businesses, organizations, volunteers and community members whose generosity makes this celebration possible each year.

Special thanks to this year’s title sponsors: Island Market, Brown Bear Baking, Jensen Rentals, Lower Tavern, The Gudgell Group, Country Corner, Orcas Center, Orcas Village Store, The Exchange, Ray’s Pharmacy and Island Life. Additional thanks to our community partners: OI Rental Car, Rosario Resort, Island Hoppin’ Brewery, Island Hardware, Beach Haven Resort, Inn at Ship Bay, Orcas Hotel, Aldort Construction, OI Golf Course, OI Distillery, Frog Marine, Landmark Inn, Outlook Inn, Cafe Aurora, Olga Rising, Lascaux Café, Doe Bay Café and Girl Meets Dirt.

The Chamber also extends special appreciation to Orcas Center, this year’s Picnic Concert Stage Sponsor, and to Kevin Colomby for supporting the live music lineup.

Finally, thank you to everyone throughout the community who has donated their time, talents and financial support to help keep these beloved traditions alive.

Community members interested in contributing to this and future celebrations can visit the Chamber’s website and follow the donation links on the July 4th Weekend page.

This Independence Day Weekend, whether you’re running the Firecracker 5K, baking a pie, marching in the parade, dancing to live music or simply gathering with friends under the summer sky, the Chamber invites everyone to celebrate “Among the Wildflowers” and experience the spirit that makes Orcas Island such a remarkable place to call home.