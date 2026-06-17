Hot dogs, ice cream and community thank you

Join us for hot dogs and ice cream on Thursday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orcas Senior Center.

We are deeply grateful for the generosity and support of our community and donors who have helped make our renovation progress possible. Come tour the building, see the exciting improvements underway and celebrate what we’ve accomplished together.

Enjoy free hot dogs, ice cream, live music and the company of friends and neighbors — made possible in part by the generous sponsorship of Island House Dental. We’ll also be decorating for the Fourth of July Parade, and everyone is invited to join in the fun.

Bring your family and help us celebrate the amazing community spirit that made it all happen!

Lena Kassa

Operations manager

Orcas Senior Center