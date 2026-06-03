Prof. Robert Alden Littlewood | Passages

Published June 3, 2026

March 24, 1930 – April 29, 2026

Our world has lost a brilliant, kind, funny, and talented soul. Robert (Bob) Alden Littlewood died on April 29, 2026, near his home on Orcas Island, Washington. Bob was born in Hempstead, New York on March 24, 1930, to William and Dorothy Cushman Littlewood. Early years were spent in Saint Louis, the Chicago area, and Garden City, NY, where Bob graduated from high school. Demonstrating the curiosity that would be a feature of his life, his activities ranged from sailing and the rifle team to marching band and orchestra.

After completing an undergraduate degree in engineering at Cornell University in 1952, Bob followed in his father’s footsteps and began a brief career in the aeronautical industry, followed by two years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Stationed in Arizona near Tucson, Bob discovered three things: anthropology, the West, and his future wife, Patricia Ann Keevan. The years that followed brought many events: marriage to Pat, completion of a Ph.D. in anthropology at UCLA, appointment to a teaching position at Washington State University, and beginning a family. From 1962-63, Bob and Pat lived in New Guinea with toddler Christopher (CK) and infant Erica, where Bob engaged in a cultural research study and Pat managed two young kids in the jungle and assisted with the research.

Returning to Pullman and Bob’s teaching position at WSU, Bob and Pat became part of the university and town communities, living in Pullman for 32 years. Bob at times held the position of anthropology department chair, and sharing his cross-disciplinary abilities, was also asked to chair the music and theater departments for a time.

Daughter Paula completed the family in 1965, and they were often on the move: trips across the U.S., Asia, and Europe, spending time at the Orcas Island house, sailing in the San Juan Islands, skiing, camping, and year-long sabbaticals in Tasmania and California filled the years.

Throughout his life, Bob embraced learning, teaching, supporting others, and perhaps most passionately, music. Bob played a variety of instruments, eventually focusing on the flute and clarinet. When Bob and Pat retired to their Orcas Island home full time in 1992, Bob played in the Community Band, Orcatrazz, and Island Sinfonia, in addition to various other musical groups, and helped students at the school with their instruments. Bob was also a frequent actor on the Orcas Center stage, winning the local award for best actor in 2000. On the island, he taught classes for Skagit Valley College and in the community learning series, exploring a wide range of topics.

In his earlier decades, Bob could build furniture, repair engines, fly a plane, navigate with a sextant, and was endlessly curious and knowledgeable about many subjects. He was confident in his abilities and calm under pressure, whether the anchor was dragging in the middle of the night or he was facing a classroom of new students.

Bob supported the arts, civil rights, and underserved communities with his time and resources. He was accepting of everyone and enjoyed engaging in conversation with people who had differing viewpoints. Bob held a story for every occasion, often humorous, and his recall of events was legendary. His penchant for making strong coffee was also well known.

Bob is predeceased by his parents, his brother William (Bill) Littlewood, and his beloved daughter Paula. Survived by his wife of 70 years, Patricia, son CK Littlewood and wife Kendra, daughter Erica Littlewood, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a niece, three nephews, and their progeny. We will miss his humor, his lively blue eyes, his love, and his voice singing “Stewball” at family reunions.

Bob was very supportive of the ACLU and would surely appreciate a donation to continue the defense of all people’s rights, or to your local public radio or television station, or to Orcas Center.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at 1 p.m at Orcas Center.