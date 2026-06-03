Bruce Knox Parker | Passages

Published June 3, 2026

March 1, 1945 – May 13, 2026

Bruce Knox Parker died peacefully at home on Orcas Island on May 13, 2026. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Parker; son Dylan Parker, daughter-in-law Michelle Parker and three granddaughters of Stanwood, WA; son Travis Parker and daughter-in-law Jami Schlosser of Orcas, WA.

Bruce was born on March 1, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, to Frances Stotts and Dean Parker. His youth was spent in Seattle, Wash. After serving a tour in the United States Air Force, Bruce continued his technical education and took on the caretaking role of the Parker family farm in Monroe, WA. In 1988, he moved to Orcas with Victoria and their two young sons.

With a life rich in family, friends and high adventures, Bruce had boundless energy to give to those who came to know him. His many skills and talents were given without reserve. Bruce is missed beyond measure.

During his 38 years on Orcas, Bruce enjoyed camaraderie and community connections that made this island his homeplace. His volunteer time with the Orcas Island Library, Orcas Fire Department, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Orcas Island Community Band, Orcas Choral Society, Orcas Island Yacht Club, Orcas Rowing Club, Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival, Orcas Island Sportsman Club, the neighborhood Road Association, and the Orcas school’s Snow Sports Club was all deeply satisfying to him.

A family gathering on the Orcas property he nurtured is anticipated come fall. Bruce preferred no formal service. To acknowledge Bruce and his life with all of us, please contribute time or resources in his memory to an Orcas organization that is meaningful to you.